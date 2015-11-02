Menu
Moonwalkers - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers Moonwalkers. Teaser

Moonwalkers. Teaser

Publication date: 2 November 2015
Moonwalkers – After failing to locate the legendary Stanley Kubrick, an unstable CIA agent must instead team up with a seedy rock band manager to develop the biggest con of all time-staging the moon landing.
6.6 Moonwalkers
Moonwalkers Comedy, 2015, France
