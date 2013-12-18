Menu
Publication date: 18 December 2013
Grand Piano – A pianist with stage fright endures a performance under the eyes of a mysterious sniper, who will shoot and kill him if a wrong note is played.
5.9 Grand Piano
Grand Piano Thriller, 2013, Spain
