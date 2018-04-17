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Ghost Stories - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Ghost Stories. Trailer

Ghost Stories. Trailer

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Publication date: 17 April 2018
Ghost Stories – Arch skeptic Professor Phillip Goodman embarks upon a terror-filled quest when he stumbles across a long-lost file containing details of three cases of inexplicable 'hauntings'.
6.5 Ghost Stories
Ghost Stories Horror, 2017, USA
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