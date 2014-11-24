Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Taking of Deborah Logan. Trailer
The Taking of Deborah Logan. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 24 November 2014
The Taking of Deborah Logan
– An elderly woman battling Alzheimer's disease agrees to let a film crew document her condition, but what they discover is something far more sinister going on.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer in russian
6.0
The Taking of Deborah Logan
Horror, Thriller, 2014, USA
02:21
Finnick 2
trailer 2
01:13
Chebi 2
trailer
01:01
Father Mother Sister Brother
trailer
00:40
Return to Silent Hill
teaser-trailer
01:26
Alice in Wonderland
trailer 2
03:51
Prostokvashino
trailer 2
02:04
Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary
trailer in russian
02:13
Sentimental Value
trailer in russian
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
01:26
Good Boy
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree