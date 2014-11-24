Menu
Publication date: 24 November 2014
The Taking of Deborah Logan – An elderly woman battling Alzheimer's disease agrees to let a film crew document her condition, but what they discover is something far more sinister going on.
6.0 The Taking of Deborah Logan
The Taking of Deborah Logan Horror, Thriller, 2014, USA
