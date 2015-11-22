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Carol. Trailer
Carol. Trailer
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Publication date: 22 November 2015
Carol
– An aspiring photographer develops an intimate relationship with an older woman in 1950s New York.
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Carol
Drama, Romantic, 2015, Great Britain / USA
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