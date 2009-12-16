Menu
22 Bullets - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers 22 Bullets. Teaser

22 Bullets. Teaser

Publication date: 16 December 2009
22 Bullets – A retired mobster goes on a revenge spree after being left for dead with 22 bullets in his body by his former childhood friend.
7.0 22 Bullets
22 Bullets Crime, 2010, France
