The Redwood Massacre - trailer
The Redwood Massacre. Trailer

The Redwood Massacre. Trailer

Publication date: 21 November 2014
The Redwood Massacre – What begins as a exciting camping trip to the legendary Redwood murder site, takes a terrifying turn when the innocent campers discover the legend is about to become a nasty and bloody reality.
3.2 The Redwood Massacre
The Redwood Massacre Horror, Fantasy, 2014, Great Britain
