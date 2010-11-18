Menu
The Last Circus - teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers The Last Circus. Teaser

The Last Circus. Teaser

Publication date: 18 November 2010
The Last Circus – A young trapeze artist must decide between her lust for Sergio, the Happy Clown, or her affection for Javier, the Sad Clown, both of whom are deeply disturbed.
6.8 The Last Circus
The Last Circus War, Drama, Comedy, 2010, France / Spain
