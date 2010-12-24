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Red State. Teaser
Red State. Teaser
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Publication date: 24 December 2010
Red State
– Set in Middle America, a group of teens receive an online invitation for sex, though they soon encounter fundamentalists with a much more sinister agenda.
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Red State
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