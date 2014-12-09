Menu
Trailers
The Last Five Years. Trailer
The Last Five Years. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 9 December 2014
The Last Five Years
– A struggling actress and her novelist lover each illustrate the struggle and deconstruction of their love affair.


5.7
The Last Five Years
Romantic, Drama, Musical, Comedy, 2014, USA
02:16
