Island of Lemurs: Madagascar - trailer
Island of Lemurs: Madagascar. Trailer

Island of Lemurs: Madagascar. Trailer

Publication date: 15 September 2014
Island of Lemurs: Madagascar – A documentary that follows Dr. Patricia C. Wright's mission to help lemurs, the highly evolved creatures who arrived on Madagascar millions of years ago as castaways but are now highly endangered.
6.5 Island of Lemurs: Madagascar
Island of Lemurs: Madagascar Documentary, 2014, Canada / USA / Madagascar
