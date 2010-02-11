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Hot Tub Time Machine - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Trailers Hot Tub Time Machine. Trailer 2

Hot Tub Time Machine. Trailer 2

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Publication date: 11 February 2010
Hot Tub Time Machine – A malfunctioning time machine at a ski resort takes a man back to 1986 with his two friends and nephew, where they must relive a fateful night and not change anything to make sure the nephew is born.
7.0 Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine Comedy, 2010, USA / Canada
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