Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Prince Avalanche. Trailer with russian subtitles
Prince Avalanche. Trailer with russian subtitles
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 23 July 2014
Prince Avalanche
– Two highway road workers spend the summer of 1988 away from their city lives. The isolated landscape becomes a place of misadventure as the men find themselves at odds with each other and the women they left behind.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
trailer
fragment 1
тв ролик 2
тв ролик 1
teaser
6.7
Prince Avalanche
Drama, Comedy, 2013, USA
02:02
Dracula: A Love Tale
trailer in russian
01:37
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
trailer in russian
01:13
Cheburashka 2
trailer
01:08
Litvyak
teaser
01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning
teaser
01:05
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
trailer with russian subtitles. перевыпуск
01:15
Lyosha iz Lavry. Pogrebayuschiy strannyh
trailer
01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu
teaser
01:50
Kolbasa
trailer
01:23
Lermontov
teaser
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree