Prince Avalanche - trailer with russian subtitles
Kinoafisha Trailers Prince Avalanche. Trailer with russian subtitles

Prince Avalanche. Trailer with russian subtitles

Publication date: 23 July 2014
Prince Avalanche – Two highway road workers spend the summer of 1988 away from their city lives. The isolated landscape becomes a place of misadventure as the men find themselves at odds with each other and the women they left behind.
6.7 Prince Avalanche
Prince Avalanche Drama, Comedy, 2013, USA
