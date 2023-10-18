Menu
Publication date: 18 October 2023
The Zone of Interest – The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.
7.4 The Zone of Interest
The Zone of Interest Drama, History, War, 2023, Poland / Great Britain / USA Tickets
