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About Alex. Clip 1
About Alex. Clip 1
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Publication date: 8 August 2014
About Alex
– When a group of old college friends reunite over a long weekend after one of them attempts suicide, old crushes and resentments shine light on their life decisions, and ultimately push friendships and relationships to the brink.
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