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About Alex - Clip 1
Kinoafisha Trailers About Alex. Clip 1

About Alex. Clip 1

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Publication date: 8 August 2014
About Alex – When a group of old college friends reunite over a long weekend after one of them attempts suicide, old crushes and resentments shine light on their life decisions, and ultimately push friendships and relationships to the brink.
6.3 About Alex
About Alex Drama, 2014, USA
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