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Amelia - Featurette
Kinoafisha Trailers Amelia. Featurette

Amelia. Featurette

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Publication date: 22 October 2009
Amelia – A look at the life of legendary American pilot Amelia Earhart, who disappeared while flying over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 in an attempt to make a flight around the world.
5.6 Amelia
Amelia Biography, Drama, 2009, USA
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