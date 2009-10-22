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Amelia. Featurette
Amelia. Featurette
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Publication date: 22 October 2009
Amelia
– A look at the life of legendary American pilot Amelia Earhart, who disappeared while flying over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 in an attempt to make a flight around the world.
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Amelia
Biography, Drama, 2009, USA
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