Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - teaser
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Teaser

Publication date: 23 June 2009
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone – Rescued from the outrageous neglect of his aunt and uncle, a young boy with a great destiny proves his worth while attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
8.1 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, 2001, Great Britain / USA Tickets
