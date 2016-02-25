Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
I Am Wrath. Trailer
I Am Wrath. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 25 February 2016
I Am Wrath
– A man is out for justice after a group of corrupt police officers are unable to catch his wife's killer.
Expand
Share trailer
5.5
I Am Wrath
Thriller, Action, Drama, 2016, USA
02:17
Moy papa - medved
trailer
02:20
The Long Walk
trailer in russian
02:30
Four Letters of Love
trailer in russian
01:15
Levsha
trailer
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
01:37
Finnik 2
trailer
02:04
Imaginary
trailer
00:59
The Demon Disorder
trailer in russian
02:24
I Know What You Did Last Summer
trailer in russian
01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree