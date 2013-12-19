Menu
Journey to the West - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Journey to the West. Trailer

Journey to the West. Trailer

Publication date: 19 December 2013
Journey to the West – Tang Sanzang, an aspiring Buddhist hero tries to protect a village from three demons. He develops complex feelings for Miss Duan, the demon hunter who repeatedly helps him, and finally quests to meet the legendary Monkey King.
6.7 Journey to the West
Journey to the West Adventure, 2013, China
