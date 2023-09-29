Menu
Monster High 2 - trailer
Monster High 2. Trailer

Monster High 2. Trailer

Publication date: 29 September 2023
Monster High 2 – As they enter sophomore year at Monster High, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein face new students, new powers, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart but could change the world forever.
6.4 Monster High 2
Monster High 2 Action, Adventure, Fantasy, 2023, USA / Canada
