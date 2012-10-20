Menu
The Decoy Bride - trailer
The Decoy Bride. Trailer

The Decoy Bride. Trailer

Publication date: 20 October 2012
The Decoy Bride – When the world's media descend on the remote Scottish island where a Hollywood actress is attempting to get married, a local girl is hired as a decoy bride to put the paparazzi off the scent.
5.7 The Decoy Bride
The Decoy Bride Drama, Comedy, 2011, Great Britain
