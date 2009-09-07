Menu
Trailers
Ninja Assassin. Fragment 1
Ninja Assassin. Fragment 1
Publication date: 7 September 2009
Ninja Assassin
– A young ninja turns his back on the orphanage that raised him, leading to a confrontation with a fellow ninja from the clan.
