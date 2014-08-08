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The Book of Life - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Trailers The Book of Life. Trailer 2

The Book of Life. Trailer 2

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Publication date: 8 August 2014
The Book of Life – Manolo, a young man who is torn between fulfilling the expectations of his family and following his heart, embarks on an adventure that spans three fantastic worlds where he must face his greatest fears.
6.6 The Book of Life
The Book of Life Animation, 2014, USA
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