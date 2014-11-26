Menu
Hello Carter - trailer
Publication date: 26 November 2014
Hello Carter – Down-on-his-luck Carter has recently become homeless, single and unemployed. Desperate to win back his ex-girlfriend, he goes off on an adventure throughout London to find her, picking up some odd helpers along the way.
5.6 Hello Carter
Hello Carter Drama, Comedy, 2013, Great Britain
