Trailers
Hello Carter. Trailer
Hello Carter. Trailer
Publication date: 26 November 2014
Hello Carter
– Down-on-his-luck Carter has recently become homeless, single and unemployed. Desperate to win back his ex-girlfriend, he goes off on an adventure throughout London to find her, picking up some odd helpers along the way.
5.6
Hello Carter
Drama, Comedy, 2013, Great Britain
01:50
