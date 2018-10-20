Menu
Call DiCaprio! (2018 - 2018)

Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 47 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 6 hours 16 minutes

TV series description

This is the story of a young but already very famous actor who had everything a guy his age could dream of: fame, money, a sports car, and the attention of girls. However, everything changes overnight when he learns that an old acquaintance is dying from HIV infection. Egor's worldview crumbles before his eyes, and he tries to escape from it, but the confirmed diagnosis doesn't allow him to live peacefully. Due to his impulsive nature, the young man not only ruins his relationships with loved ones but also destroys himself.
Alexander Petrov
Danila Yakushev
Andrey Burkovskiy
Yuliya Hlynina
Anton Vasilyev
Aleksandra Revenko
Series rating

0.0
6.7 IMDb
Call DiCaprio! - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
