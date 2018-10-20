This is the story of a young but already very famous actor who had everything a guy his age could dream of: fame, money, a sports car, and the attention of girls. However, everything changes overnight when he learns that an old acquaintance is dying from HIV infection. Egor's worldview crumbles before his eyes, and he tries to escape from it, but the confirmed diagnosis doesn't allow him to live peacefully. Due to his impulsive nature, the young man not only ruins his relationships with loved ones but also destroys himself.

