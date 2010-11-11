The TV series "Notes of the Secret Chancellery's Dispatcher" is a historical adventure detective set in the times of Tsarist Russia. One of the Masonic leaders visits Prince Menshikov and offers him a deal: to marry the future tsar to a girl of their choosing - the daughter of the "gray cardinal." Meanwhile, a young talented officer named Ivan, who may be inexperienced in military matters but possesses sharp wit and resourcefulness, joins the Secret Chancellery under Ushakov's leadership. He finds himself in the midst of palace intrigues.

