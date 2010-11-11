Menu
Zapiski ekspeditora Taynoy kancelyarii (2010 - 2010)

Записки экспедитора Тайной канцелярии 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 44 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Notes of the Secret Chancellery's Dispatcher" is a historical adventure detective set in the times of Tsarist Russia. One of the Masonic leaders visits Prince Menshikov and offers him a deal: to marry the future tsar to a girl of their choosing - the daughter of the "gray cardinal." Meanwhile, a young talented officer named Ivan, who may be inexperienced in military matters but possesses sharp wit and resourcefulness, joins the Secret Chancellery under Ushakov's leadership. He finds himself in the midst of palace intrigues.
Cast
Ilya Sokolovskiy
Aleksandr Grishin
Sergey Chonishvili
Sergey Serov
Andrey Ryklin
Evgeniy Redko
Series rating

5 IMDb
Seasons
Zapiski ekspeditora Taynoy kancelyarii - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 8 episodes
 
