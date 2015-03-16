The main characters of the series "Law of the Stone Jungle" are four friends from the outskirts of Moscow who simply want to earn more money. Each of them has their own goals and ambitions, but together they understand perfectly well that honest work will not bring them what they desire. The guys have only one option left - to join the criminal authorities of the district and carry out their assignments for a hefty sum. However, the guys can't even imagine how much this decision will impact their lives.

Expand