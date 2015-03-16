Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.8
(2015 - 2017)

18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The main characters of the series "Law of the Stone Jungle" are four friends from the outskirts of Moscow who simply want to earn more money. Each of them has their own goals and ambitions, but together they understand perfectly well that honest work will not bring them what they desire. The guys have only one option left - to join the criminal authorities of the district and carry out their assignments for a hefty sum. However, the guys can't even imagine how much this decision will impact their lives.
Cast
Alexander Petrov
Vladimir Sychev
Yuliya Hlynina
Aleksandr Melnikov
Igor Ogurtsov
Nikita Pavlenko
Cast and Crew

6.8 IMDb
Seasons
- Season 1 Season 1
2015, 8 episodes
 
- Season 2 Season 2
2017, 8 episodes
 
