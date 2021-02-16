Menu
An Hour Before the Dawn (2021 - …)

Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service More.tv
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

"An Hour Before Dawn" is a Russian TV series set in the genre of crime drama. The show takes place in the late 1940s. The main character, Lieutenant Denis Zhuravlev, returns to his hometown after the war and tries to adjust to civilian life. He gets a job in the local law enforcement agencies. Problems with his superiors are not far behind. Denis's new boss, nicknamed Satan, is not the most pleasant person to deal with. He is used to achieving his goals at any cost. Zhuravlev quickly receives his first assignment: he must deal with the leader of a criminal gang operating in the city. However, as events unfold, the main character realizes that a real war is happening around him, even more terrifying than the one before.
Konstantin Khabensky
Artur Smolyaninov
Agnija Ditkovskytė
Artur Vaha
Andrey Burkovskiy
Vladimir Zaytsev
5.2 IMDb
Season 1
2021, 16 episodes
 
