"An Hour Before Dawn" is a Russian TV series set in the genre of crime drama. The show takes place in the late 1940s. The main character, Lieutenant Denis Zhuravlev, returns to his hometown after the war and tries to adjust to civilian life. He gets a job in the local law enforcement agencies. Problems with his superiors are not far behind. Denis's new boss, nicknamed Satan, is not the most pleasant person to deal with. He is used to achieving his goals at any cost. Zhuravlev quickly receives his first assignment: he must deal with the leader of a criminal gang operating in the city. However, as events unfold, the main character realizes that a real war is happening around him, even more terrifying than the one before.

