You're the Worst
Quotes
You're the Worst quotes
[From Trailer]
Lindsay Jillian
Oh! Another dick pic. Aaand forwarded. Online dating is so fun!
Gretchen Cutler
Who are you forwarding them to?
Lindsay Jillian
This gay porn site pays me $10 a dick.
[gasps]
Lindsay Jillian
I have a job!
Kether Donohue
Aya Cash
