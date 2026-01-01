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Young Justice
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Young Justice (2012)
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"Young Justice" cast
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Oded Fehr
Jeff Bennett
Cameron Bowen
Lacey Chabert
Dee Bradley Baker
Tim Curry
Phil LaMarr
Nick Chinlund
Logan Grove
Denise Boutte
Irene Bedard
Keith David
Kevin Grevioux
Robert Beltran
Stephanie Nicole Lemelin
Crispin Freeman
Miguel Ferrer
Kelly Hu
Bruce Greenwood
Diane Delano
Danica McKellar
Nicole Dubuc
Michael Horse
George Eads
Grey Griffin
Erick Lopez
Nolan North
Yuri Lowenthal
Janice Kawaye
Jacqueline Obradors
Jesse McCartney
William Morgan Sheppard
Chad Lowe
Michael Trucco
Jason Marsden
Masasa Moyo
Vanessa Marshall
Freddy Rodriguez
Khary Payton
Kevin Michael Richardson
Geoffrey Pearson
Wentworth Miller
Fred Tatasciore
Jason Spisak
Kari Wahlgren
Michael T. Weiss
Alyson Stoner
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