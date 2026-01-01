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Yellowstone
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Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Show
Nominee
Best Show
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Best Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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