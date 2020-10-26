Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Y: The Last Man
Filming locations
Filming Dates & Locations
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Filming Locations: Y: The Last Man
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Ontario, Canada
Filming Dates
26 October 2020 - 17 November 2020
8 February 2021 - 5 July 2021
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree