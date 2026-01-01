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Xena: Warrior Princess
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Xena: Warrior Princess (1997)
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"Xena: Warrior Princess" cast
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Lucy Lawless
Xena
Lucy Lawless
Renee O'Connor
Gabrielle
Karl Urban
Ted Raimi
Jacqueline Kim
Renee O'Connor
Kevin Smith
Shiri Appleby
Peter Feeney
Bruce Campbell
Alexandra Tydings
Charles Mesure
Matthew Chamberlain
Marton Csokas
Nick Kemplen
Todd Rippon
Patrick Fabian
Jodie Rimmer
Gina Torres
Cameron Rhodes
Lawrence Makoare
Hudson Leick
Danielle Cormack
Stephen Ure
Stig Eldred
Rebekah Davies
Jonno Roberts
Katrina Browne
Ted Clark
Ben Baker
Anthony Ray Parker
Craig Walsh-Wrightson
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