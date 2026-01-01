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White Collar
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series White Collar (2010)
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"White Collar" cast
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Matt Bomer
Tim DeKay
Willie Garson
Mozzie
Willie Garson
Marsha Thomason
Tiffani Thiessen
Elizabeth Burke
Sharif Atkins
Robert Clohessy
James Rebhorn
Cotter Smith
Jeremy Davidson
Griffin Dunne
Joseph Sikora
Kate Jennings Grant
Gloria Votsis
Bonz Swencionis
Reggie Lee
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Max Martini
Rosa Arredondo
Paul Blackthorne
Billy Dee Williams
Michael Filipowich
Kevin Kilner
J. Tucker Smith
Carlos Leon
David Alan Basche
Christopher Jacot
Ross McCall
Christopher Neal Jackson
Alexandra Daddario
Nicole Steinwedell
Cody Horn
Joe Morton
Adam Goldberg
Jayce Bartok
John Pyper-Ferguson
Francie Swift
Hilarie Burton
Sara Ellis
Danny Mastrogiorgio
Ato Essandoh
Michael Boatman
Andrew McCarthy
Diahann Carroll
Aidan Quinn
Tim Matheson
John Larroquette
Ezra Knight
Michael Mulheren
Shirley Rumierk
Diane Farr
Richard Schiff
Albert Jones
Noah Emmerich
Richard Short
Karen Pittman
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