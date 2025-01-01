Fiona Glenanne ["Characters Welcome" crossover ad with "Burn Notice": Fiona Glenanne takes a gun out of her purse to get her ringing cellphone at a restaurant where she's having lunch with Michael Westen] Ah, damn, I missed it.

Peter Burke You have a permit for that weapon?

Fiona Glenanne [covers the gun with a napkin] What weapon?

Peter Burke The one right there.

Michael Westen That's a napkin.

Peter Burke I can literally see it.

Fiona Glenanne Oh, that's my cellphone.

Peter Burke Well, then what is that?

Fiona Glenanne My other cellphone.

Michael Westen She's a big talker.

Fiona Glenanne Let's just pretend this never...

[a grenade rolls out of her purse]

Fiona Glenanne ... happened.

Peter Burke Is that a grenade?