White Collar quotes

Fiona Glenanne ["Characters Welcome" crossover ad with "Burn Notice": Fiona Glenanne takes a gun out of her purse to get her ringing cellphone at a restaurant where she's having lunch with Michael Westen] Ah, damn, I missed it.
Peter Burke You have a permit for that weapon?
Fiona Glenanne [covers the gun with a napkin] What weapon?
Peter Burke The one right there.
Michael Westen That's a napkin.
Peter Burke I can literally see it.
Fiona Glenanne Oh, that's my cellphone.
Peter Burke Well, then what is that?
Fiona Glenanne My other cellphone.
Michael Westen She's a big talker.
Fiona Glenanne Let's just pretend this never...
[a grenade rolls out of her purse]
Fiona Glenanne ... happened.
Peter Burke Is that a grenade?
Fiona Glenanne What grenade?
Neal Caffrey There's always another way.
[repeated line]
Peter Burke [referring to Neal] That's not jewelry on his ankle you know, he's a felon.
June So was Byron.
Neal Caffrey My favorite protection is avoiding situations where people might shoot me.
Peter Burke I know all your tricks.
Neal Caffrey Not all of them.
