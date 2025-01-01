Fiona Glenanne
["Characters Welcome" crossover ad with "Burn Notice": Fiona Glenanne takes a gun out of her purse to get her ringing cellphone at a restaurant where she's having lunch with Michael Westen] Ah, damn, I missed it.
Fiona Glenanne
[covers the gun with a napkin] What weapon?
Michael Westen
That's a napkin.
Fiona Glenanne
Oh, that's my cellphone.
Fiona Glenanne
My other cellphone.
Michael Westen
She's a big talker.
Fiona Glenanne
Let's just pretend this never...
[a grenade rolls out of her purse]
Fiona Glenanne
... happened.
Fiona Glenanne
What grenade?