Weeds quotes

Andy Botwin Hey, Lupita, settle an argument for us, what do you call the thing between the dick and the asshole?
Lupita The coffee table.
Andy Botwin [to Shane about masturbation] Alright, listen closely. I'm not going to beat around the bush. Ha ha ha. Your little body's changing - it's all good, believe me. Problem now is... every time we jerk the gerkin, we get a lot of unwanted sticky white stuff everywhere, right? Right. So... First order of business - no more socks. They're expensive, gumming up the works plumming-wise. Now you might be thinking to yourself, "But, Uncle Andy, what do I do with all that pearl jam if I can't spew it into Mr. Sock?" Glad you asked... You can have a lovely time tugging the tiger in the shower each morning - that eliminates the need for a goo glove. But, the day is long, masturbation's fun, so unless we want to take 4 or 5 showers every day, we're gonna need some other options. So let's start with the basics. Tissues. Perfectly acceptable backstop for all that Creamy Italian. They can be rough and dry on such soft, sensitive skin and it can stick to your dick head like a fuckin' band-aid - ouch. From there we move on to more lubricated flack-catchers - specificially, bananas. Step one: Peel the banana. Step two: Slip the peel over your Randy Johnson and start pitching. Now for extra credit, warm up the peel in the microwave. Not too hot! Serious yowza. Also, olive oil, moisturizer, honey, spit, butter, hair conditioner, and Vaseline can all be used for lube. In my opinion, the best lube... is lube. So save your allowance and invest in some soon. Alright, moving on - when you tug your Thomas on the toilet - ffft - shoot right into the bowl. In bed - soft t-shirt, perhaps a downy hand towel of your very own that you don't mind tossing after tossing. There's no such thing as polishing the raised scepter of love too much. It reduces stress, it enhances immune function. Also, practice makes perfect. So work on your control now, while you're a solo artist - you'll be playing some long, happy duets in the future. Ok - class dismissed.
[Shane gets up to walk away]
Andy Botwin Hey!
[tosses Shane a banana]
Andy Botwin . Homework.
Doug Wilson Nance, trust me, a bakery is virtually impossible to run without drug money.
Andy Botwin Man, how did you get so smart at what, sixteen? It took me years to learn slightly defective chicks are the way to go. I once went out with this girl with a baby arm, insane in the sack, plus when she grabbed my dick with her little hand it looked gigantic.
[bantering about racial prejudices]
Conrad Shepard You calling black people stupid?
Nancy Botwin And lazy... and they also steal.
Heylia James Yeah, but we sings and we dances real good.
Nancy Botwin You've made your bed, now fuck in it.
Celia Hodes [watching a video of her daughter flipping her off] I should've had an abortion.
Andy Botwin Hey, Pants.
Nancy Botwin Please tell me I didn't just hear that you had cyber sex with a fifteen-year-old deaf girl.
Doug Wilson It's a weed wonderland, Nancy. It's like Amsterdam only you don't have to visit the Anne Frank house and pretend to be all sad and shit.
Andy Botwin I paid for a full ounce, they fucking cheated me!
Nancy Botwin They fucking saved your ass from going to jail!
Ms. Greenstein - Attorney Still that's very uncool. There used to be an unbroken spiritual bond between dealer and buyer. I feel your pain Andrew, and I return it with a renewed sense of outrage.
Nancy Botwin Andy, today it was brought to my attention that the downside to this business is death, so right now I'm not thinking about "the bakery" I'm thinking about enrolling in dental hygiene school so my children aren't orphans.
Andy Botwin If anything happens to you, I will raise Silas and Shane as my own.
Nancy Botwin Ok, now I pledge never to die.
Andy Botwin Look kids, Chris is risen!
Doug Wilson Don't look at me, I'm fucked up on corn bread.
Nancy Botwin I don't give a flying fuck if you do have cancer, put your tits away in front of my kid.
Celia Hodes Is it true what they say? That once a white woman's been with a carpenter she never goes back?
Conrad Shepard Baby, once I nail something, it stays nailed.
Nancy Botwin Hey, that bag looks a little small.
Conrad Shepard You never question Heylia's eyeballing. That's the rainman of weed right there.
Nancy Botwin You listen, you stay away from my customer base, you don't deal to kids.
Josh Wilson They're too young to bleed, they're too young for weed, no grass on the field no grass will they yield.
Nancy Botwin You're a poet.
Josh Wilson You know it.
Nancy Botwin I'm not a dealer, I'm a mother who happens to distribute illegal products through a sham bakery set up by my ethically questionable CPA and his crooked lawyer friend.
Nancy Botwin Foul! Ref, what's the matter with your whistle?
Celia Hodes Well, technically, Nancy, Ref can't call a foul. Shane was kicked by his own teammates.
Nancy Botwin Andy, this is my business, it's nothing to do with you. Go downstairs and do what you do best, patrol the couch in your underwear.
Andy Botwin How can you be so blindly pro-Bush?
Doug Wilson I like his wife Laura... I used to buy weed from her at SMU.
Celia Hodes [holds up a flyer] Here. I'm posting these in the neighborhood. I tell you, I have a good mind to stay in a hotel until they catch that cougar. Though a part of me is hoping it will maul Dean, and I wouldn't want to miss that.
Nancy Botwin "What to do if you meet a mountain lion. Give the mountain lion some room. Don't make eye contact. Talk to the lion softly." Are you sure this isn't what to do if you *date* a mountain lion?
Andy Botwin Hey, what do you think is better "Jesus say relax" or "I'm to sexy for my Lord?"
Nancy Botwin People got stoned for The Passion of the Christ? That's disturbing.
Josh Wilson It's not as disturbing as seeing it not stoned. Religion my ass, it's a straight-up snuff film.
Nancy Botwin Nice, Shane goes on a paint rampage, gets suspended. The two of you ditch school to fuck in my guest room. I've got everything under control.
Quinn But don't you see, technically we're not under your roof.
Tennis Pro I'm sorry.
Celia Hodes You're a big whore.
Nancy Botwin Obviously menopause has effected your sense of smell.
Lupita I don't smell with my coochie.
Doug Wilson How do you ask the woman that makes your kids' lunches to suck your balls and spread her ass open like a geometry compass? How, Andy?
Quinn Can we have sex in your house?
Celia Hodes I followed Dean here, did you see him?
Nancy Botwin Yes, I did, they were playing poker
Celia Hodes Oh, great, now he's going to come home broke, stinking of marijuana. Guess that's better than oriental pussy.
Nancy Botwin I can't believe I trust you with my drug money. You're an idiot.
Doug Wilson I'm an idiot *savant*.
Celia Hodes Here's the thing, I really want to fuck around on Dean but the thought of putting one more cock into my mouth is just too depressing.
Nancy Botwin I'm not sure a vagina would be much of an improvement for you.
Celia Hodes Let your freak flag fly.
Shane Botwin I think pink's really your color, you fuckwad!
Nancy Botwin I'm the suburban baroness of bud, Nancy.
Quinn Ok, we are breaking up.
Silas Botwin Come on, think of all the time this will save us on foreplay, just whisper, "Shoot me in the optimum kill zone," I'll be good to go.
Quinn I could whisper, "Linoleum" and you'd be good to go.
Celia Hodes When you stop being cute and funny and clean at home and start spending your afternoons with your head buried in the snatch of the tennis pro, yeah, you're a piece of shit.
Tennis Pro That's why I'll never marry.
Celia Hodes No, you just fuck the married, and then I have to watch it on video.
Heylia James Serious shit calls for serious cash and your cash got a sense of humor.
Doug Wilson Did you try the Sag Aloo? It's to die for and then be reincarnated and then die for again.
Shane Botwin You can't miss the bear.
The Candyman Heylia's a lazy fat-fat and I'm hoping to put her in a diabetic coma, so I have no problem selling to her.
Nancy Botwin You promised me no kids.
Josh Wilson Yeah, but they all want it, and they cry if you say no.
