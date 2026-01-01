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Kinoafisha
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We Are Lady Parts
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BAFTA Awards 2022
Scripted Casting
Winner
Costume Design
Winner
Writer, Comedy
Winner
Emerging Talent, Fiction
Nominee
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Female Performance in a Comedy
Nominee
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Writer, Comedy
Nominee
Director, Fiction
Nominee
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