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Kinoafisha TV Shows We Are Lady Parts Awards

"We Are Lady Parts" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Scripted Casting
Winner
Costume Design
Winner
Writer, Comedy
Winner
Emerging Talent, Fiction
Nominee
 Scripted Comedy
Nominee
 Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Female Performance in a Comedy
Nominee
 Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Writer, Comedy
Nominee
 Director, Fiction
Nominee
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