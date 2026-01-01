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Wayward Pines
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Wayward Pines (2015)
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"Wayward Pines" cast
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Matt Dillon
Carla Gugino
Kate Hewson
Shannyn Sossamon
Theresa Burke
Toby Jones
Charlie Tahan
Ben Burke
Reed Diamond
Melissa Leo
Nurse Pam
Tim Griffin
Adam Hassler
Hope Davis
Megan Fisher
Scott Michael Campbell
Terrence Howard
Juliette Lewis
Beverly Brown
Justin Kirk
Siobhan Fallon Hogan
Sarah Jeffery
Barclay Hope
Mike McShane
Andrew Jenkins
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