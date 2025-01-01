Menu
Wayward Pines quotes

Ethan Burke How do I get out of here?
Sheriff Pope You don't.
Ethan Burke When you kill somebody in this town, they give you his job.
Megan Fisher Sometimes, the choices one makes can lead to consequences we don't intend.
Sheriff Pope We cannot tolerate people who don't play by the rules.
Ethan Burke C'mon this isn't an ordinary town. You know that.
Nurse Pam You are very right about that. This is no ordinary town. This is an extraordinary town.
