Wayward Pines quotes
Ethan Burke
How do I get out of here?
Sheriff Pope
You don't.
Ethan Burke
When you kill somebody in this town, they give you his job.
Megan Fisher
Sometimes, the choices one makes can lead to consequences we don't intend.
Sheriff Pope
We cannot tolerate people who don't play by the rules.
Ethan Burke
C'mon this isn't an ordinary town. You know that.
Nurse Pam
You are very right about that. This is no ordinary town. This is an extraordinary town.
