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Warrior Nun
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Warrior Nun (2022)
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"Warrior Nun" cast
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Alba Baptista
Ava
Thekla Reuten
Jillian Salvius
Lorena Andrea
Sister Lilith
Kristina Tonteri-Young
Sister Beatrice
Tristán Ulloa
Father Vincent
Sylvia De Fanti
William Miller
Olivia Delcán
Peter de Jersey
Joaquim de Almeida
Jack Meade
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