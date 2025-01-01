Pierre Bezukhov[voice-over] They say sufferings are misfortunes. But if I was asked, would I stay as I was before I was taken prisoner, or go through it all again? I would say for God's sake, let me be a prisoner again.
Pierre BezukhovCome, let's sit and eat and give thanks for our good fortune.
Pierre Bezukhov[voice-over continued] When our lives are knocked off course, we imagine everything in them is lost. But it is only the start of something new and good. As long as there is life, there is happiness. There is a great deal... a great deal still to come.
[first lines]
Anna Pavlovna SchererBut mon cher ami, how can you be so calm? This... this monster, Bonaparte - he's crossed into Austria now and... who's to say that Russia won't be next.