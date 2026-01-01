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Kinoafisha TV Shows War & Peace Awards

"War & Peace" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Drama Series
Nominee
 Best Original Music
Nominee
 Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair Design
Nominee
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