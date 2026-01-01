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Kinoafisha
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War & Peace
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Original Music
Nominee
Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair Design
Nominee
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