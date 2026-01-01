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War of the Worlds
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series War of the Worlds (2022)
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"War of the Worlds" cast
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Lukas Haas
Léa Drucker
Catherine Durand
Liam Garrigan
Pearl Chanda
Emilie de Preissac
Sophia
Ty Tennant
Tom Gresham
Florence Bell
Jack Barton
Luke Mably
Gabriel Byrne
Bill Ward
Lizzie Brocheré
Bayo Gbadamosi
Kariem Gat Wich Machar
Alex Heath
Georgina Rich
Rachel
Molly Windsor
Michael Marcus
Dan
Aaron Heffernan
Ash Daniel
Ernest Kingsley Junior
Daniel Ben Zenou
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