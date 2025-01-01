ThorsYou don't have any enemies. No one has any enemies. There's no one who it's okay to hurt.
AskeladdA man, slave to gold, holds a whip... And beats the slave he bought with that gold as if to claim HE is the master. He just doesn't see it for himself. Every living human being is a slave to something.
ThorsI must rely on a sword like this, because I am not yet a master. A true warrior doesn't need a sword.
AskeladdYou're young. Time is on your side. You'll grow up and I'll grow old. Someday you'll likely beat me. It's only natural. Even the strongest man must die.
CanuteThe world... God's divine creation... is so brimming with love... yet there is no love in the hearts of men.
Leif EriksonNot all warriors fight on the battlefield with a sword in hand. A sailor makes his living battling the sea.
AskeladdA fight you can't win becomes an obsession.
AskeladdHe just doesn't realize it himself. Everyone is a slave to something.
CanuteWhere in this world can a sane man be found? We're the same. We're all the same. None of us understands what it means to love all. Or the meaning of life... or the meaning of death... or the meaning of our own battles.
ThorkellI'd had fifteen years to think about him. And I realized that it wasn't a matter of the life or death of flesh. What's important to a warrior is the soul... and where it lies.
ThorkellDoesn't it ever get boring always being on the winning side?
WillibaldLove provides the worth of everything in the world. Without love... gold, silver, horses, and women... all are worthless.
ThorsTime has come for me to take responsibility for what I've done.
YlvaWell, if they're dead, then that's the end of it. Crying about it gets you nothing but an empty stomach.
AskeladdTry achieving something great on the battlefield. You're a viking. Then I'll reward you with a duel.
AskeladdOnly those who fight on the battlefield get what they desire. That's the way of the warrior.
AskeladdOn the battlefield , the weak die first. Like you.
ThorfinnI'll achieve something in no time. Then you'll die by my hands.'
FlokiYou shouldn't ask questions, it's for your own good.