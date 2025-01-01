Menu
Lee Russell
[from trailer-unrated version] EAT SHIT, Gamby!
Neal Gamby
No, thank you. But have fun imagining it, though!
Neal Gamby
[from trailer-unrated version] POPCORN! You think there's popcorn in bean bags in the real world? There's not! The real world is full of meanness and SHIT!
Neal Gamby
[from trailer] GET BACK TO CLASS, YOU SAVAGES!
Neal Gamby
[from trailer] Come tomorrow, there's a brand new principal in town. His name is Neal Gamby!
Lee Russell
[from trailer-unrated version] It's every motherfucker for himself!
Lee Russell
[from trailer] It's every mother for himself!
Neal Gamby
[from trailer] It makes me *sick* just looking at all three of you...
[pause]
Neal Gamby
Sick to my stomach!
Neal Gamby
[from trailer] You know, I'm gettin' pretty sick and tired of that know-it-all mouth of yours, Russell!
Lee Russell
OHH! Well, then, make your move!
Lee Russell
[from trailer]
[to Gamby about him being vice principal]
Lee Russell
Whatever, Gamby! That should be me...
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Walton Goggins
Danny McBride
