Kinoafisha TV Shows Vice Principals Quotes

Vice Principals quotes

Lee Russell [from trailer-unrated version] EAT SHIT, Gamby!
Neal Gamby No, thank you. But have fun imagining it, though!
Neal Gamby [from trailer-unrated version] POPCORN! You think there's popcorn in bean bags in the real world? There's not! The real world is full of meanness and SHIT!
Neal Gamby [from trailer] GET BACK TO CLASS, YOU SAVAGES!
Neal Gamby [from trailer] Come tomorrow, there's a brand new principal in town. His name is Neal Gamby!
Lee Russell [from trailer-unrated version] It's every motherfucker for himself!
Lee Russell [from trailer] It's every mother for himself!
Neal Gamby [from trailer] It makes me *sick* just looking at all three of you...
[pause]
Neal Gamby Sick to my stomach!
Neal Gamby [from trailer] You know, I'm gettin' pretty sick and tired of that know-it-all mouth of yours, Russell!
Lee Russell OHH! Well, then, make your move!
Lee Russell [from trailer]
[to Gamby about him being vice principal]
Lee Russell Whatever, Gamby! That should be me...
