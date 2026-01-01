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Central Russia's Vampires
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Central Russia's Vampires (2022)
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"Central Russia's Vampires" cast
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Yuri Stoyanov
Anastasiya Stezhko
Olga Medynich
Artyom Tkachenko
Andrey Sokolov
Tatyana Dogileva
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Dmitry Lysenkov
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Eva Smirnova
Egor Druzhinin
Yuliya Abramova
Sergey Belyayev
Yuliya Belyaeva
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