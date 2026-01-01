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Kinoafisha
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Under the Dome
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Under the Dome (2013)
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"Under the Dome" cast
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Mike Vogel
Rachelle Lefevre
Julia Shumway
Natalie Martinez
Britt Robertson
Angie McAlister
Alexander Koch
Colin Ford
Joe McAlister
Aisha Hinds
Carolyn Hill
Jolene Purdy
Dodee Weaver
Nicholas Strong
Phil Bushey
Dean Norris
Natalie Zea
Samantha Mathis
Mackenzie Lintz
Norrie Calvert-Hill
Dale Raoul
Jeff Fahey
Leon Rippy
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