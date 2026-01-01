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Hamburo Aeteuthage
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Hamburo Aeteuthage (2016)
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"Hamburo Aeteuthage" cast
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Kim Woo-bin
Bae Soo-ji
Ju-hwan Lim
Ju-Eun Lim
Jin Gyeong
Lee Seo-won
Jang Hee-ryeong
Byeong-ok Kim
Lee Elijah
Tae Hang-ho
Jae-hwa Kim
Park Hwan-hee
Moo-Seong Choi
Jun-Ho Lee
Yoo Oh-seong
Kim Gi-bang
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