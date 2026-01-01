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Kinoafisha TV Shows Ugly Betty Seasons Season 4 Cast and roles

Season 4 Cast of the Series Ugly Betty (2009)

"Ugly Betty" cast All info
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Betty Suarez
Eric Mabius
Daniel Meade Tony Plana
Tony Plana
Ignacio Suarez Anna Ortiz
Anna Ortiz
Hilda Suarez Judith Light
Judith Light
Claire Meade
Becki Newton
Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Marc St. James
Mark Indelicato
Daniel Eric Gold
Matt Hartley
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams
Wilhelmina Slater
Carol Kane
Freddy Rodriguez
Freddy Rodriguez
Christopher Gorham
Christopher Gorham
Henry Grubstick Frank Whaley
Frank Whaley
Alec Mapa
Alec Mapa
Lainie Kazan
Lainie Kazan
Donna Murphy
Kristen Johnston
Kristen Johnston
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