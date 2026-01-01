Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ugly Betty
Seasons
Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Ugly Betty (2009)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
"Ugly Betty" cast
All info
America Ferrera
Betty Suarez
Eric Mabius
Daniel Meade
Tony Plana
Ignacio Suarez
Anna Ortiz
Hilda Suarez
Judith Light
Claire Meade
Becki Newton
Michael Urie
Marc St. James
Mark Indelicato
Daniel Eric Gold
Matt Hartley
Vanessa Williams
Wilhelmina Slater
Carol Kane
Freddy Rodriguez
Christopher Gorham
Henry Grubstick
Frank Whaley
Alec Mapa
Lainie Kazan
Donna Murphy
Kristen Johnston
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree