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Kinoafisha TV Shows Ugly Betty Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Ugly Betty (2007)

"Ugly Betty" cast All info
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Betty Suarez
Eric Mabius
Daniel Meade Tony Plana
Tony Plana
Ignacio Suarez
Alan Dale
Bradford Meade Anna Ortiz
Anna Ortiz
Hilda Suarez Judith Light
Judith Light
Claire Meade Christopher Gorham
Christopher Gorham
Henry Grubstick Ashley Jensen
Ashley Jensen
Christina McKinney
Becki Newton
Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Marc St. James
Mark Indelicato
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